HELP US COVER THESE TOP NEWS STORIES IN 2022!

Loss of land line phones : AT&T wants to eliminate land lines – even in rural areas with poor cell phone service. We’ve already had one local community left without phone service during the Thanksgiving power outages amid high fire danger. Help us cover this critical issue in depth!

Redistricting results : Many of you will have new representation in the state legislature, Congress and supervisors. Help support interviews with our region’s new representatives on East County issues,when we can also ask questions from our readers.

Sand mining: Public hearings on the controversial Cottonwood sand mining project are set for January; a proposed sand mine in Lakeside is pending.

2022 elections: There are dozens of local races to cover including city councils, school boards, water boards, mayoral and state legislative seats. With your support, we can host nonpartisan candidate forums and interview candidates to help voters make informed decisions.

Dam safety : Two local dams have the state’s worst safety rating and highest risk for loss of life if the dam is breached, and one is near an active earthquake fault.

Water woes : Why have Lake Morena residents been without drinking water for two years, much like Flint, Michigan? How will winter rains impact the drought?

COVID-19 : Help us cover the latest health news plus economic recovery in our region as we emerge from the pandemic.

Energy and transportation : Large-scale green energy projects, community choice energy, and a potential mileage tax are among the burning issues.

Wildfires and emergencies: More extreme weather means year-round fire season. Your support helps us keep you safe and informed during emergencies.

Housing and homelessness : How are cities and the county addressing the housing crisis? What are the impacts of new mandates? Where will homeless shelters be added in the county’s unincorporated areas?

Casa de Oro revitalization : What changes are planned and when will they begin?

Community forums: Help us host virtual or live forums on issues in your community to engage the public and our representatives – and seek solutions.

