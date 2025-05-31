HENDERSON FIRE: 300 ACRES NEAR SAN DIEGO-RIVERSIDE COUNTY LINE

East County Wildfire & Alerts

May 31, 2025 (San Diego) – The #HendersonFire has burned 300 acres and is 15% contained, Cal Fire reports. The fire began last night along Henderson Road in the Pala area, burning in both San Diego and Riverside Counties.

Visit AlertSanDiego.org for the latest updates. For an interactive map with updated emergency evacuation information visit: OES Emergency Map The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents, who may go to a reception and care site at Temecula Valley High School,31555 Rancho Vista Rd., Temecula.

Rancho Heights Road remains closed to all vehicle traffic from Pala Temecula Road through Magee Road. Henderson Road remains closed to all vehicle traffic to Pala Mission Road.

Multiple large air tankers are battling the blaze, along with helicopters and ground crews, per Watch Duty App.

Photo, right via Cal Fire.