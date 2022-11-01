HENRY V IN LEMON GROVE NOV. 2: GLOBE FOR ALL RETURNS

By Helen Ofield, Historian to the Board, Lemon Grove Historical Society

October 24, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- Globe For All will return to Alvarez Auditorium, 3121 School Lane (next to the Lemon Grove Library) on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 5:15 p.m. with a free dinner in the quad next to the auditorium and a free performance of Shakespeare's Henry V at 6 p.m.

The event is co-sponsored by the Lemon Grove Historical Society and the Lemon Grove School District.

Henry V is action-packed and full of amusing characters representing all the nations of the British Isles. But it is the stalwart Henry, who carries the day with his rousing call to arms for his small, underpaid army which fought and won  the Battle of Agincourt as though their lives depended on it (they did).

If you loved Globe For All in the past, don't miss this stirring show -- see you there!

 


