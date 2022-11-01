HENRY V IN LEMON GROVE NOV. 2: GLOBE FOR ALL RETURNS

By Helen Ofield, Historian to the Board, Lemon Grove Historical Society

October 24, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- Globe For All will return to Alvarez Auditorium, 3121 School Lane (next to the Lemon Grove Library) on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 5:15 p.m. with a free dinner in the quad next to the auditorium and a free performance of Shakespeare's Henry V at 6 p.m.

The event is co-sponsored by the Lemon Grove Historical Society and the Lemon Grove School District.

Seating is limited, so reserve now at this free registration link: https://www.theoldglobe.org/pdp/arts-engagement/2022/globe-for-all-henry-v---lemon-grove-academy/#/calendar?startDate=2022-11-01&%3FendDate=2022-11-30

Henry V is action-packed and full of amusing characters representing all the nations of the British Isles. But it is the stalwart Henry, who carries the day with his rousing call to arms for his small, underpaid army which fought and won the Battle of Agincourt as though their lives depended on it (they did).