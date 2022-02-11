HERE’S THE BUZZ: BEE SAFETY TRAINER TO SPEAK FEB. 28 IN LAKESIDE ON REGION’S SWEET HISTORY AND BEEKEEPING BUSINESS

By Miriam Raftery

February 11, 2022 (Lakeside) – The Lakeside Historical Society’s featured speaker on Monday, February 28th at 6 p.m. will be Richard Edmonds, a Lakeside resident, retired firefighter and Africanized bee safety trainer.

He will discuss his own family’s bee business in the 1920s and ‘30s, as well as how San Diego County became a honey capital, then and now.

The meeting will be held at the Olde Community Church, 9906 Maine Ave. in Lakeside.

Light refreshments will be served.

For details, call 619-561-1886.