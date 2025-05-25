HERE’S THE SCOOP: LAKESIDE’S ICE CREAM SOCIAL MAY 31

East County News Service

May 25, 2025 (Lakeside) – It's starting to warm up in Lakeside, so it's about time for another Ice Cream Social.

The Lakeside Historical Society invites you to savor the third annual Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday May 31.

The event will be held in the courtyard of the Olde Community Church at the Lakeside Historical Society at 9906 Maine Ave. in Lakeside.

The historical society has been doing this for the past few years in partnership with Miss Lakeside Royalty, a group that will be doing most of the heavy lifting.

It's a good cause for both organizations.