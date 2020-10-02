HIGH SPEED CHASE THROUGH EL CAJON AND SANTEE ENDS AFTER COLLISION

By Miriam Raftery

October 2, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – A suspect who failed to yield for a traffic stop in El Cajon early yesterday morning led officers from multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed pursuit through three cities. It took deployment of a spike strip, a taser and a struggle with Sheriff’s deputies to ultimately arrest 53-year-old Larry Route of San Diego.

The incident began at 1:42 a.m. when Deputy Young from the Sheriff's Lakeside substation saw a vehicle drive through a red light at the intersection of North Magnolia Avenue and East Bradley Avenue in unincorporated El Cajon.The driver of the vehicle failed to yield for a traffic stop and a traffic pursuit ensued into the City of Santee. The suspect vehicle collided into the center median at Halberns Boulevard and Mast Boulevard but continued to drive at a high rate of speed on to State Route 52 into the City of San Diego, according to Sergeant Anthony Portillo.

San Diego Police Air Support (ABLE) responded as deputies coordinated a tire deflation deployment with the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

“CHP was able to safely deploy a Spike Strip as the vehicle travelled westbound on State Route 52 near Interstate 15. The vehicle eventually collided into a guard rail at the southbound Interstate 805 onramp,” says Sgt. Portillo. “The driver attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by deputies from the Lakeside and Santee stations. A Conducted Energy Device (Taser) was utilized to subdue the suspect as he struggled with deputies.”

The suspect, Route, was transported to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation due to the traffic collision. He was released from the hospital and booked into San Diego Central Jail on charges of felony evading and resisting arrest.

Deputies pursued Route for approximately 15 miles over a total of 12 minutes. No deputies or officers were injured, and no law enforcement vehicles were involved in the traffic collision.