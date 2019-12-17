HIGH WIND WARNING TONIGHT

East County News Service

December 17, 2019 (San Diego's East County)--A high wind warning is in effect for local mountains through 10 p.m. tonight. Gusts of up to 70 miles an hour in mountain areas. A wind advisory is also in effect for inland valleys, where gusts up to 50 mph are forecast due to strong Santa Ana winds blowing east/northeast.

Driving may be hazardous, especially for high profile vehicles and blowing dust may reduce visibility. Area residents are advised to secure loose objects around homes.

Looking ahead, precipitation is possible from December 22-26, meaning rain and possible snow on Christmas Day depending on elevations.