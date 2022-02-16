HIGH WINDS ADVISORY ISSUED FOR THURSDAY

February 16, 2022 (San Diego's East County) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Thursday, Feb. 17 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. in San Diego County’s mountains and valleys.

Gust up to 50 miles per hour are forecast.

Secure outdoor objects; use caution when driving especially with high-profile vehicles, and watch for downed tree limbs and power lines.

Sign up to receive free East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts via email at https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/wild-fire-alerts. To receive our free alerts on your cell phone, follow EastCountyAlert on Twitter.

We thank our principal sponsor, Grossmont Healthcare District, and supporting sponsor, the San Diego Regional Fire Foundation, for their generous undewrtiing to sustain our emergency alerts.