HIGH WINDS ADVISORY ISSUED FOR THURSDAY

February 16, 2022 (San Diego's East County) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Thursday, Feb. 17 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. in San Diego County’s mountains and valleys. 

Gust up to 50 miles per hour are forecast.

Secure outdoor objects; use caution when driving especially with high-profile vehicles, and watch for downed tree limbs and power lines.

