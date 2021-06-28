HIGHWAY 67 TO CLOSE AT I-8 IN EAST COUNTY JUNE 29 AND JULY 1

Printer-friendly version
Source: Caltrans
June 28, 2021 (El Cajon) -- Construction crews will fully close a segment of State Route 67/Magnolia Avenue at Interstate 8 (I-8) Tuesday, June 29 and Thursday, July 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for bridge repairs.
- Freeway closure—Northbound SR-67/Magnolia Avenue: Detour northbound SR-67 to eastbound I-8 and exit onto Second Street north, to westbound I-8 to northbound SR-67.
- Freeway closure—Southbound SR-67/Magnolia Avenue: Detour southbound SR-67 to westbound I-8, to Main Street east to eastbound I-8 and exit onto southbound SR-67/Magnolia Avenue.
- Ramp closure—Mollison Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-8: Detour north on Mollison Avenue to Broadway west to westbound I-8.
- Ramp closure—Eastbound I-8 off-ramp to southbound Magnolia Avenue: Primary detour to northbound SR-125 to eastbound SR-52 to SR-67/Magnolia Avenue.
Secondary detour to northbound SR-67, exit onto Bradley Avenue east to Mollison Avenue south, to Madison Avenue west to Magnolia Avenue.
