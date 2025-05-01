HIGHWAY 78 CLOSED DUE TO FELIPE FIRE NEAR JULIAN AND BORREGO

East County Wildfire & Emergency Alert Service

Update 4:30 p.m.--The fire has grown to around 50 acres and is burning at a slow rate. Per Cal Fire, crews are working in steep,rocky terrain but firefighters are making good progress. The fire is 5% contained.

May 1, 2025 (Julian, CA) – The #FelipeFire is burning along Highway 78 east of San Felipe Road and north o f Shelter Valley near Julian. The fire is 15-20 acres and has shut down all lanes of State Route 78 in both directions, per Cal Fire.

The fire has a moderate rate of spread with potential for extended attack, however no structures are threatened at this time, Watch Duty reports. Air attack has requested additional air tankers and incident command is asking for two more hand crews.

Sign up to receive free East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts via email at the top right side of our homepage. You can also follow EastCountyAlert on X.