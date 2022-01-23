HIKERS FIND BODY ON SPRING VALLEY TRAIL

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

January 23, 2022 (Spring Valley) – Hikers found the body of a man shortly after 7 a.m. today off the roadway in the 3500 block of Millar Ranch Road, Spring Valley. According to Sheriff’s Homicide Detective Thomas Seiver, “There was trauma to the body.”

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. More information will be released to the public once the Medical Examiner's Office conducts an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon