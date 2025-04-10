HIMALAYAN RESTAURANT CELEBRATES 18TH ANNIVERSARY

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

April 10, 2025 (La Mesa) – Khem Kharel, owner of Himalayan Cuisine in La Mesa, pulled out all the stops to celebrate the popular restaurant’s 18th anniversary with a lavish party on March 26.

The restaurant that first opened in 2007 and expanded in 2012 specializes in Nepalese, Indian and Tibetan dishes.

Guests savored a tastebud-tantalizing buffet of Chicken Tikka Marsala, Lamb Curry, Basmati White Rice, Basmati Yellow Rice, Veggie Chow Mein, Dal Makhani, Chicken Chilli, Fish Curry, and Paneer Tikka Masala.

Rishi Dhakal, honorary Consul General for the government of Nepal, congratulated Kharel on his community service and invited everyone to come visit Nepal.

The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting (see photo by Karen Pearlman) in honor of the occasion and La Mesa City Councilmember Laura Lothian presented a proclamation signed by Mayor Mark Araposthis expressing appreciation to Kharel on behalf of the city.

Kharel thanked his customers for their support through the years and raffled off 25 prizes, including many authentic Nepalese items from the Himalayan’s market next door.