HISTORY ALIVE KICKS OFF SEASON SEPT. 1

By Helen M. Ofield, Treasurer/Historian to the Board, Lemon Grove Historical Society

August 28, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- The 44th season of "History Alive," the signature, free lecture series of the Lemon Grove Historical Society kicks off Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. in the H. Lee House Cultural Center, 3205 Olive, Lemon Grove. Free parking in Treganza Heritage Park, home of the Society's buildings.

On deck will be Jesus Benayas, charismatic president of the House of Spain, Balboa Park, discussing the case of Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo, the first European to explore the California coast. Long thought to be Portuguese, Cabrillo is actually Spanish. Dr. Wendy Kramer broke the story after exhaustive research into 16th century Spanish archives. Benayas will display Kramer's books in English and Spanish from the Society's reading room in the H. Lee House.