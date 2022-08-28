HISTORY ALIVE KICKS OFF SEASON SEPT. 1

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Helen M. Ofield, Treasurer/Historian to the Board, Lemon Grove Historical Society 

August 28, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- The 44th season of "History Alive," the signature, free lecture series of the Lemon Grove Historical Society kicks off  Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. in the H. Lee House Cultural Center, 3205 Olive, Lemon Grove. Free parking in Treganza Heritage Park, home of the Society's buildings. 

 

On deck will be Jesus Benayas, charismatic president of the House of Spain, Balboa Park, discussing the case of Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo, the first European to explore the California coast.  Long thought to be Portuguese, Cabrillo is actually Spanish. Dr. Wendy Kramer broke the story after exhaustive research into 16th century Spanish archives. Benayas will display Kramer's books in English and Spanish from the Society's reading room in the H. Lee House.

 "History Alive" is suitable for ages 16 and over. Please be in your seat by 7 p.m. as the event will start on time.  

 

Information: 619-460-4353

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon