HISTORY ALIVE RETURNS JULY 8 WITH BEEKEEPERS’ PRESENTATION

June 18, 2021 (Lemon Grove) -- History Alive returns with a videotaped lecture by the "Bee Lady," Candace Vanderhoff, CEO of Solo Bee of Lemon Grove.

The program will be held on Thursday, July 8 at 7 p.m. at the H. Lee House Cultural Center, 3205 Olive Street in Lemon Grove.