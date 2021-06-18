HISTORY ALIVE RETURNS JULY 8 WITH BEEKEEPERS’ PRESENTATION

East County News Service
 
June 18, 2021 (Lemon Grove) -- History Alive returns with a videotaped lecture by the "Bee Lady," Candace Vanderhoff, CEO of Solo Bee of Lemon Grove. 

The program will be held on Thursday, July 8 at 7 p.m. at the H. Lee House Cultural Center, 3205 Olive Street in Lemon Grove.
 
“Just when you thought honey bees were history, comes now a savior with an ingenious bee dwelling that's putting the buzz back in America,” a press release from the Lemon Grove Historical Society states.  “Come watch an informative lecture, see her local workshop, and learn more about these important pollinators.” 
 

