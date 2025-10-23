Hit-and-run driver causes major injuries to boy, 12

El Cajon Police seek help to find white or silver SUV with front-end damage

East County News Service

October 23, 2025 (El Cajon) – Around 8 p.m. last night, a 12-year-old boy was struck by an SUV in the 300 block of Ballantyne Street, suffering major head trauma. The vehicle, described by witnesses as a white or silver SUV with front-end damage, fled the scene.

Officers responding to calls reporting the accident found the boy in the roadway. Paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition, says Lieutenant Joe Crawford with the El Cajon Police Department.

The El Cajon Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the hit and run vehicle. If you have any information, please call (619) 579-3311.