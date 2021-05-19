HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER SERIOUSLY INJURES PEDESTRIAN IN CASA DE ORO

East County News Service
 
May 19, 2021 (Casa De Oro) – The California Highway Patrol is asking for public help to identify a vehicle that struck a 74-year-old man this morning who was crossing Bancroft Drive in the Casa de Oro community in Spring Valley around 5:53 a.m.
 
The vehicle was driving from Bancroft Drive onto State Route 94 westbound when it struck the pedestrian, who was within the intersection. He sustained major injuries and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment of his injuries.

 
There is no vehicle description or suspect information. Anyone who may have witnessed or has any information regarding this crash, is urged to contact Officer W. Barger at the CHP El Cajon area office at 619-401-2000.
 
This collision is still under investigation. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

