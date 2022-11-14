HO-HO-HOLIDAY LIGHTING CELEBRATION IN SANTEE NOV. 18

Source: City of Santee

November 14, 2022 (Santee) -- Have a holly-jolly good time at the City of Santee’s annual Holiday Lighting Celebration on Friday, November 18 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Santee Trolley Square, located at 9884 Mission Gorge Road.

The festive event includes many family-friendly activities such as sledding, holiday photos, and face painting. Opportunities for photos with Santa are offered for purchase as well. Booths for crafts, activities, and holiday treats will be available to the Santee community to enjoy.

The evening’s tree lighting ceremony will be held on the California Coast Credit Union stage at 6:15 p.m. Throughout the event, live, merry music will be provided by The Bayou Brothers Family Band.

Limited parking is available at Santee Trolley Square. Guests are encouraged to use the MTS Green Line trolley, which stops at the event. Information can be found at www.SanteeHolidayLighting.com

The title sponsor is Waste Management. Other sponsors include Sonrise Church, GTM Discount General Stores, Kimco/Santee Trolley Square, Allegiance Heating Air Conditioning & Solar, California Coast Credit Union, Rise City Church, and Raising Canes.