HO HO! HOLIDAY WINE TRAIL EVERY WEEKEND FROM THANKSGIVING TO CHRISTMAS

East County News Service

November 26, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – What could be merrier than a Holiday Wine Trail in the country featuring 17 local wineries? This year, the Ramona Holiday Wine Trail is extended for a full month, each Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 28 to Dec. 19.

Passports cost $10, which provides access to 17 wineries offering three tastes for just $3. 

 

Participating Wineries:

 

• Barrel 1 Winery
• Beach House Winery
• Correcaminos Vineyard
• Crystal Hill Vineyard & Winery
• Hatfield Creek Vineyard & Winery
• La Finquita Vineyard & Winery (Reservations Only Click Here)
• Mahogany Mountain Vineyard & Winery
• Milagro Winery (Reservations Only Click Here)
• Old Julian Vineyards
• Pamo Valley Winery
• Principe di Tricase Vineyard & Winery
• Ramona Ranch Vineyard & Winery
• Schwaesdall Winery
• Speckle Rock Winery
• Three Hills Winery
• Turtle Rock Ridge Winery
• Vina Ramona Winery
• Vineyard Grant James
 
 

Purchase your passport for the Holiday Wine Trail at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/holiday-wine-trail-2020-tickets-128072324771

You will receive your passport via email. Show your passport at the wineries either digitally, or printed out.


