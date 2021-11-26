HO HO! HOLIDAY WINE TRAIL EVERY WEEKEND FROM THANKSGIVING TO CHRISTMAS

East County News Service

November 26, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – What could be merrier than a Holiday Wine Trail in the country featuring 17 local wineries? This year, the Ramona Holiday Wine Trail is extended for a full month, each Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 28 to Dec. 19.

Passports cost $10, which provides access to 17 wineries offering three tastes for just $3.





Participating Wineries:

• Barrel 1 Winery

• Beach House Winery

• Correcaminos Vineyard

• Crystal Hill Vineyard & Winery

• Hatfield Creek Vineyard & Winery

• La Finquita Vineyard & Winery ( Reservations Only Click Here )

• Mahogany Mountain Vineyard & Winery

• Milagro Winery ( Reservations Only Click Here )

• Old Julian Vineyards

• Pamo Valley Winery

• Principe di Tricase Vineyard & Winery

• Ramona Ranch Vineyard & Winery

• Schwaesdall Winery

• Speckle Rock Winery

• Three Hills Winery

• Turtle Rock Ridge Winery

• Vina Ramona Winery

• Vineyard Grant James

Purchase your passport for the Holiday Wine Trail at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/holiday-wine-trail-2020-tickets-128072324771.

You will receive your passport via email. Show your passport at the wineries either digitally, or printed out.