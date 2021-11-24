HOLIDAY FEST AT GROSSMONT CENTER NOV. 27-28; TREE LIGHTING NOV. 27

East County News Service

November 24, 2021 (La Mesa) -- You’re invited to a holiday fest at Grossmont Center mall in La Mesa on Saturday, November 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 28 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Come kick off your holiday shopping with a curated mix of over 70 local crafters and vendors while enjoying family-friendly activities at this fun, free holiday event.

November 27 is Small Business Saturday, and this will be the perfect opportunity to small and shop local among the shops and vendors at Grossmont Center. There will also be a tree lighting from 4 to 6 p.m. on November 27 in the Grossmont Center courtyard.

On both Saturday and Sunday, you can mix and mingle with Kris Kringle and friends while getting your holiday photos taken at one of the holiday photo backdrops and enjoy lunch or snacks including vegan options by local food vendors.

For more information, visit https://grossmontcenter.com.