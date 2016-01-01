Holiday lights and more in La Mesa Walks! stroll on Dec. 17

East County News Service

Dec. 15, 2025 (La Mesa) – La Mesa residents and those who just like La Mesa will put on their walking shoes while soaking in some festive cheer this week as La Mesa Walks! hosts a special evening edition of the "Holiday Light Stroll" this Wednesday, Dec. 17.

La Mesa Walks!, the popular community program, will shift its focus to colorful, dazzling neighborhood light displays on Wednesday in the free, family-friendly outing.

The walk is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at La Mesita Park, at 8855 Dallas St., but those who are participants are being encouraged to arrive at 5 p.m. to sign in, enjoy complimentary cider and cookies, and mingle before the trek.

No advance registration is necessary -- just show up and sign in.

Organizers describe the route as an easy, mostly flat walk, designed to accommodate families and participants of all fitness levels. The goal of this La Mesa Walks! event is to take an enjoyable neighborhood loop to appreciate the brilliant holiday decorations lighting up the area.