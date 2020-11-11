HOLIDAY LIGHTS EXTRAVAGANZA AT LANTERN CREST IN SANTEE

East County News Service

November 11, 2020 (Santee) – Lantern Crest Senior Living in Santee will transform into a drive-through holiday extavaganza open to the public each Thursday through Sunday night in December from 6 to 8 p. m.(except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).

Guests will see holiday displays and light shows, all from the comfort and safety of their cars. Admission is free. There will also be a drive-up Santa's Workshop to purchase some hot cocoa, apple cider, cheesecakes bites and more, as well as a photo booth. All the proceeds will go to the Lantern Crest Foundation, which benefits low-income seniors in the San Diego area.

“As we all know, the holidays are a time to come together and celebrate - and we also know how different and difficult that may be this year, especially for a population like the one here at Lantern Crest,” says Brittany Fay, Life Enrichment Director at Lantern Crest. “For us, the holiday season is about giving families something to enjoy and look forward to, now more than ever. So, we have thought of a way to invite not only our residents and their families, but the whole community with our Drive Thru Holiday Lights Extravaganza at our newest building, The Plaza at Lantern Crest Senior Living.”

Lantern Crest is located at 300 Lantern Crest Way in Santee.