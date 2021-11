By Miriam Raftery

November 9, 2021 (El Cajon) – Downtown El Cajon will host its annual Holiday Lights on Main on Saturday, November 27 from 12 noon to 8 p.m. The event features a tree lighting at 6 p.m. and free musical entertainment by the Original Starfires Band from 2-4 p.m., followed by the Siers Brothers Band.

The merchants group also invites the public to help support local business on this “Shop Small” occasion to keep revenues in the community.