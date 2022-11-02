HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE AT MISSION TRAILS NOVEMBER 13 SUPPORTS PARK AND LOCAL ARTISANS

East Count News Service

November 2, 2022 (San Diego) -- On Sunday, November 13, the Mission Trails Regional Park (MTRP) Visitor Center will be transformed into a seasonal marketplace featuring one-of-a-kind gifts from makers and artists with nature-themed offerings. The event supports the independent vendors participating and 30% of sales will also benefit the park through the Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation.

In addition to products including ceramics, jewelry, soaps, cards, home goods, woodworking pieces, and fine art, attendees can also peruse the Visitor Center Gift Shop and purchase original prints from the park’s 2022 photo contest.

The Visitor Center Gift Shop will be fully stocked with Mission Trails merchandise and apparel, as well as books for adults and children, toys, holiday accessories, and Kumeyaay pottery and baskets. Children’s book author Gwynne Bruck whose Dasha on the Trail is set at Mission Trails, will be on hand from 11 a.m.-noon to sign copies of her book.

Event attendees can park in the Visitor Center parking lot, along Father Junipero Serra Trail, or in the Jackson Drive overflow lot. There will be limited parking so please arrive early to secure a spot.

Holiday Marketplace

Benefiting Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation

Sunday, November 13, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

MTRP Visitor Center; 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail, San Diego, 92119

Vendors Include:

Amy Schindler Art, Enigma X Emma, Gift Horse Handmade, HT Seaglass,

Jazmin Colette Ceramics, Liberita Collective, Lillie Soap Company,

Moonwinks Woodworking, Margaret Gallagher Art, Two Hermanas Cards

For more information, visit www.mtrp.org, email mtrp@mtrp.org or call 619-668-3280.