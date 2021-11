East County News Service

November 18, 2021 (Jacumba Hot Springs) – If you’re ready for some holiday shopping, the Gilliam Gallery is hosting a holiday pop-up gift show on December 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The show will feature unique pieces by local artists.

The gallery is located at 44555 Old Highway 80 in Jacumba Hot Springs.