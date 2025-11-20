The holiday season is back and so is Toys for Tots at five county airports

By Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego Communications Office

November 20, 2025 (San Diego) - The Holiday Season is here again. Santa is getting ready to ho-ho-ho and bring smiles to the faces of children around the County and the globe.

And the County of San Diego and the U.S. Marines are ready to help you get in on some of Santa’s joy. All you have to do is drop off a new, unwrapped toy in a Toys for Tots donation box at one of five County airports for local children.

Donation boxes are already set up at those five airports: McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, Gillespie Field in El Cajon, Fallbrook Airpark in Fallbrook, Ramona Airport in Ramona and Borrego Valley Airport in Borrego Springs.

The boxes will remain open until 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13.

All donations will be given out to children in San Diego County communities. Pilots are welcome to fly in to deliver their donations at the airports.

Donations being accepted are new, unwrapped toys, bikes, games, dolls, stuffed animals and other things to play with that will help brighten up a child’s holidays.

This year, Fallbrook Airpark and Ramona Airport will hold special Toys for Tots collection events in December. Uniformed Marines will be at those events to personally collect your gifts.

The first event is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 6, at Ramona Airport, located at 2450 Montecito Road in Ramona. The second is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the next weekend, Saturday, Dec. 13, at Fallbrook Airpark, located at 2155 Air Park Road in Fallbrook.

So, get that good holiday feeling! Join the County of San Diego and the U.S. Marine Corps and put smiles on the faces of local kids by dropping off a new toy for a child.

The five airports are located at:

Borrego Valley Airport: 1820 Palm Canyon Dr, Borrego Springs, CA, 92004.

Fallbrook Airpark: 2155 South Mission Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028.

Gillespie Field: 1960 Joe Crosson Drive, El Cajon, CA, 92020.

McClellan Palomar Airport: 2192 Palomar Airport Road, Carlsbad, CA, 92011.

Ramona Airport: 2450 Montecito Road, Ramona, CA, 92065.