Holiday season safety tips & reminders from the California Fire Foundation and PSA program

Source: California Fire Foundation

November 25, 2025 (San Diego) - The holiday season is a time of joy, family gatherings, and cherished traditions. As families across California prepare for festive celebrations, it’s essential to prioritize safety—especially in a state prone to wildfires. Here are some key holiday safety tips from the California Fire Foundation:

1. Kitchen Safety

The kitchen is often the center of holiday festivities, but it can also be a source of accidents. Keep these tips in mind:

Stay Attentive: Never leave cooking food unattended, especially when frying, boiling, or broiling. If you must step away, ask someone to watch the stove.

Keep Flammable Items Away: Store dish towels, paper products, and other flammable items away from stovetops and hot surfaces.

Know Your Appliances: Familiarize yourself with your appliances and their safety features. Ensure they are in good working condition before use.

2. Deep Frying Turkeys Safely

Deep frying a turkey can be delicious but risky. Follow these precautions:

Use a Safe Location: Always fry outdoors, away from structures and dry vegetation. Never fry indoors or in a garage.

Thaw the Turkey Completely: Make sure the turkey is fully thawed and dry to prevent hot oil splatters.

Monitor the Temperature: Use a thermometer to maintain the proper oil temperature and never leave the fryer unattended.

Have a Fire Extinguisher Nearby: Keep a Class K fire extinguisher, designed for grease fires, within reach.

3. Christmas Trees and Decorations

Festive trees can be fire hazards if not handled properly:

Choose Fresh Trees: Pick a live tree that is fresh and well-watered; dry trees ignite easily.

Water Regularly: Keep the tree watered and check daily to prevent drying out.

Use LED Lights: LED lights produce less heat and are more energy-efficient than traditional lights.

Inspect Decorations: Check lights and ornaments for damage, and replace frayed cords or broken bulbs.

4. Outdoor Lighting Safety

Decorating the exterior of your home can also pose risks:

Use Outdoor-Rated Lights: Only use lights labeled for outdoor use.

Avoid Overloading Circuits: Follow manufacturer guidelines for how many strands can be safely connected.

Secure Cords: Keep cords out of pathways and away from flammable materials.

5. Community Responsibility & Wildfire Prevention

Celebrate responsibly and help protect your community:

Clear Away Debris: Remove dry leaves, branches, and other combustible materials from your yard.

Create a Defensible Space: Maintain a fire-resistant zone around your home by trimming shrubs and trees and using fire-resistant landscaping.

Stay Informed: Monitor local fire conditions and regulations, especially during dry periods.

This holiday season let’s celebrate safely and responsibly. By prioritizing kitchen safety, being mindful of decorations, and taking steps to prevent wildfires, we can ensure joyful and secure celebrations. Together, we can make this season bright while keeping fire safety top of mind.

This Holiday Season, Help Those Who Protect Us All

As we embrace the spirit of giving, consider supporting those who protect us year-round. This Giving Tuesday and throughout the holiday season, make a difference by donating to the California Fire Foundation—helping firefighters, their families, and the communities they serve.

Donate today at CAFireFoundation.org