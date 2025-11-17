Holiday in the Village: A La Mesa tradition returns Dec. 13

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

November 17, 2025 (La Mesa) -- The La Mesa Village Association's 10th annual Holiday in the Village event will take place on December 13 from 12 p.m. through 9 p.m. It will feature a variety of enhanced holiday traditions including an ice rink, a winter wonderland, Mrs. Claus’ reading nook, selfies with Santa, holiday photo opportunities, mini golf, and an “elf yourself” activity.

The event takes place along La Mesa Blvd., between Spring Street and 4th Street in the heart of La Mesa’s historic downtown village.

For more information, visit https://www.lamesavillageassociation.org/holiday-in-the-village-a-la-mesa-tradition.

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Hot Coupons