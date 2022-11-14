HOLIDAY IN THE VILLAGE: A LA MESA TRADITION RETURNS DEC. 3 WITH NEW CAROLING STROLL

November 14, 2022 (La Mesa) -- The 7th annual La Mesa Holiday in the Village will once again be ringing in holiday cheer for everyone far and near on Saturday, December 3 from 12 to 9 p.m. The event takes place along La Mesa Blvd. between Spring Street and 4th Street in the heart of downtown La Mesa.

La Mesa Village friends and family will have the chance to take part in free, festive fun with live music, cozy fires, craft vendors, food, holiday photo opportunities including selfies with Santa, and a kids’ area bigger than Santa’s Toy Shop.

NEW this year is a "Holiday Carol Stroll.” Local school groups, clubs, church groups and more are invited to take part in our first Holiday Carol Stroll by selecting a holiday carol of their choice to perform while strolling up La Mesa Blvd. during the Holiday in the Village event. A variety of prizes will be awarded in the following categories: "Best Dressed Group", "Best Group Performance" & "Best Show of Holiday Cheer." Click here for the flyer. Interested? Fill out the application and return by November 18th, 2022. Questions? Email Heather B!



This year’s La Mesa Holiday in the Village will feature more entertainment, more vendors, and an inclusive holiday experience for all ages. You can get in the holiday spirit while playing carnival games, listening to carolers, and enjoying delicious food and drinks from La Mesa local favorites.



Walk the streets of La Mesa’s historic downtown while exploring dozens of local craft vendor stands, then cozy up with artisan and craft food and snack specialties. Friends and family can relax by the fire pits while enjoying holiday caroling, cheerful holiday music, and fun live entertainment from local schools, clubs and more! La Mesa’s FREE Holiday in the Village will turn everyone holly and jolly with a full lineup of entertainment including traditional holiday songs and music, local bands, and community performances.



Come to Holiday in the Village ready to shop, dine and bask in La Mesa’s joyful atmosphere as this honored tradition transforms the town into a winter wonderland for the whole family

Vendors:

If you are interested in participating as a vendor at the 2022 Holiday in the Village, fill out the online form. For more information, email Ed Decker at ed@mcfarlanepromotions.com, or call 619.261.5664.

Musical Entertainment:

Interested in performing at the 2022 Holiday in the Village on December 3rd? Email Rodney Elliott at rodney@silvertigerproduction.com.