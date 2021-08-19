East County News Service

August 19, 2021 (Descanso) - On Sunday, September 5, Our Lady of Light Catholic Parish is back and is excited to invite all to their 84nd Deep Pit BBQ. Dubbed Holy Smoke this year because the beef is slowly smoked in a deep pit while sending up heavenly holy smoke! Located in the Cuyamaca Mountains in San Diego County, visitors will have a day full of fun and beautiful surroundings of Descanso.

The BBQ feast includes deep pit BBQ beef with all the fixings at $10 a plate. After dining, a quick stroll over to the cobbler/ice cream booth will top off your meal. Bring your dancing boots/shoes because the Whiskey Ridge Band will provide music. Have a beer or soda while listening and dancing. For the kids, there is plenty of fun stuff such as crafts and games.

Raffle drawings go on all day and the grand prize is a $1,000 cash drawing! Vendors will entice you to shop till you drop. Grandpa's Attic is back with smokin’ hot bargains. Free parking and free admission.

Date: Sunday September 5th. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Our Lady of Light Catholic Parish, 9136 Riverside Dr. Descanso, CA 91916. (619) 445-3620. No outside alcohol or coolers.

For questions, pleas email office@ourladyoflight.church or visit their website www.ourladyoflight.church.