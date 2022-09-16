HOMELESS COUPLE, AFTER FLEEING WILLOWS FIRE IN LAKESIDE, NEEDS HOUSING TOGETHER

By Shiloh Ireland

Miriam Raftery contributed to this report

September 16, 2022 (Lakeside) – After the Willows Fire burned out homeless camps along the San Diego Riverbed in Lakeside on August 31, I went back to speak with those who suffered losses. I found a couple, two men, who openly talked about their lives, how they got here, and shared some alarming thoughts on the fire.

They want housing and do not desire to live in the riverbed. But they said they have been unable to secure clean living arrangements as a couple and would “have to have children” to enter a shelter together.

The men, who did not wish to disclose their names, said they began living in the riverbed after some bad experiences in downtown San Diego. Both men said they are clean and sober, but were cautious of others in the camp as they said heavy drugs were in use.

As we spoke, the eyes of others were on us from the shadows of trees nearby. I asked if they felt threatened by talking with me, and they replied, “No.”

The two men are saving for a motorhome to live in, but for now, water is the most needed item. Currently they go to El Capitan High School to fill their jugs of water.

Around 3:30 p.m. on the day of the fire, one was sleeping, while the other was awake. There was a very loud explosion nearby. The fire was in the immediate area but fortunately, they were quickly able to escape.

I investigated the area where they’d pointed out hearing explosions. I found a standard-sized propane tank used for barbecues as pictured. Smaller propane bottles were in various areas of the burn.

When I spoke with them last week, they said they had been advised that crews are coming in to c ut down trees and brush affected by fire, and that they would have to leave.

One of the men said he is unable to work due to significant physical limitations.

I asked if anyone has reached out to them about services. They said they had been helped with phones, EBT and Social Security.

But there was no hope on the horizon yet for what they need most: a place to call home.