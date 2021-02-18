HOMELESS MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED RAPE IN LA MESA

East County News Service East County News Service

February 18, 2021 (La Mesa) - A homeless man is under arrest for allegedly trying to rape a homeless woman in La Mesa on Wednesday afternoon.

La Mesa Police responded to a report of a man attacking a partially undressed woman on Amarillo Avenue. They found the victim, whose face was bleeding. She told police the man fled when she screamed, Patch.com reports.

Police launched a search of the area and arrested a man matching the suspect’s description in the 5900 block of Jackson Drive, about a half-mile from the crime scene, said Lt. Greg Runge.