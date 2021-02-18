HOMELESS MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED RAPE IN LA MESA

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
February 18, 2021 (La Mesa) - A homeless man is under arrest for allegedly trying to rape a homeless woman in La Mesa on Wednesday afternoon.
La Mesa Police responded to a report of a man attacking a partially undressed woman on Amarillo Avenue. They found the victim, whose face was bleeding. She told police the man fled when she screamed, Patch.com reports.
Police launched a search of the area and arrested a man matching the suspect’s description in the 5900 block of Jackson Drive, about a half-mile from the crime scene, said Lt. Greg Runge.
The suspect, 43-year-old Louis Ahwuli Gomez, has been charged with attempted rape.
