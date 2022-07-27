HOMES EVACUATED IN RAMONA AS FIRE SHUTS DOWN HIGHWAY 78 EAST

Update July 28, 7 a.m. -- Roads have reopened, but drive carefully and watch for firefighters mopping up hot spots. Evacuation orders have been lifted. While forward spread is stopped at 180 acres with no homes lost, North County Fire District this morning issued a smoke advisory due to the lingering effects of the #CasnerFire in Ramona.

Update 7 p.m. Forward spread has been stopped at 180 acres.

Update 2:25 p.m.: The Casner Fire is now 156 acres and 0% contained, per Cal Fire. The Temporary Evacuation Point (TEP) set up for the #CasnerFire has been moved to Olive Peirce Middle School located at 1521 Hanson Lane in Ramona.

View video of fire drop on Golden Eagle Rd. near Witch Creek fire station, taken by Brett Stalbaum: https://youtu.be/hkpqIhOhbtM

East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts

Photo, right, by Brett Stalbaum

July 27, 2022 (Ramona) -- Evacuation notices have been issued for homes on or near Rancho Ballena Road in the #CasnerFire, which has charred at least 40 acres in Ramona.

The fire began near the junction of Casner and State Route 78, which is closed eastbound at the Old Julian Highway. ECM photographer Brett Stalbaum reports the fire is near the Trumper's fruit stand close to Stage Coach Road and the Cal Fire Witch Creek station.

A temporary evacuation point has been moved to Olive Peirce Middle School at 1521 Hanson Lane.

