HOMICIDE ARREST IN EL CAJON

East County News Service

August 31, 2025 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police have arrested a suspect for a deadly stabbing that occurred at 5:30 p.m. last night in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 900 block of South Sunshine, El Cajon.

According to Lieutenant Eric Thornton, two men were in an altercation when one man stabbed the other, causing severe injury. The victim, a 59-year-old El Cajon man, was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The suspect, Steven Matthews, 29, of La Mesa was found on scene and arrested.

“He has extensive criminal history including arrests for assault with a deadly weapon and firearm charges,” says Lt. Thornton.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about these crimes should contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.





