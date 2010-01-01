HOMICIDE DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING DEATH IN SANTEE

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

(Photo by Rebecca Jefferis Williamson)

Nov. 11, 2020 (Santee) Homicide detectives are investigating a death at a home located on Greencastle Street in Santee tonight.

"We found a person deceased of a gunshot," Lt. G. Twyman with the San Diego County Sheriff's communication division told ECM. The initial call came in at 3:55 p.m and they arrived at the scene at 4 p.m. He added that homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Yellow caution tape is currently blocking off the street near the scene of the investigation.

The County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death. The name of the deceased has not been released; no further details were provided at this time.