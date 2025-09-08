Homicide investigation in Ramona

East County News Service

September 8, 2025 (Ramona) –The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly assault with a deadly weapon in Ramona yesterday afternoon.

Around 2:35 p.m., deputies from the Ramona substation responded to a call reporting the assault in the 700 block of Eighth Street. They found a man suffering from traumatic injuries and requested paramedics, who arrived soon after but the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is not being released at this time, pending confirmation and notification of family members.

Sheriff's Homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses, and gathering more evidence. The motivation and circumstances of the crime are still under investigation.

“Based on information gathered so far, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community,” says Lieutenant Juan Marquez.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.