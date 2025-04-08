HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY AFTER STABBING IN EL CAJON

East County News Service

Photo by Robert Gehr

April 8, 2025 (El Cajon) – El Cajon homicide detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing. Officers responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls around 2:41 a.m. reporting the stabbing in the 200 block of Cypress Avenue.

Officers quickly responded and found the stabbing victim, who was transported by paramedics to a hospital where he later died.

"The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect are known to each other,” said Sergeant B. Stanley. “At this time, the suspect has not been located and remains outstanding.”

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.