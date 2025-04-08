HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY AFTER STABBING IN EL CAJON

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
 
 
East County News Service
 
Photo by Robert Gehr
 
April 8, 2025 (El Cajon) – El Cajon homicide detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing. Officers responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls around 2:41 a.m. reporting the stabbing in the 200 block of Cypress Avenue.
 
Officers quickly responded and found the stabbing victim, who was transported by paramedics to a hospital where he later died.
 
"The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect are known to each other,” said Sergeant B. Stanley. “At this time, the suspect has not been located and remains outstanding.”
 
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.
 
Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311, or anonymously through San Diego County Crime Stoppers at www.sdcrimestoppers.org

Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

International Student Exchange