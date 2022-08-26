HONDA DRIVER FROM EL CAJON KILLED BY WRONG-WAY DRIVER

By Miriam Raftery

Photo via ECM news partner KGTV 10 News

August 26, 2022 (El Cajon) – A San Diego woman, 23, has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after driving the wrong way on State Route 52 that resulted in a crash, killing an El Cajon man, 49.

California Highway Patrol and an ambulance responded to a call at 2:41 a.m. reporting the crash on State Route 52 westbound, east of Interstate 805. An investigation found that the woman was driving a grey Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound in the westbound lanes. Her vehicle struck a red Honda sedan driven by the El Cajon man, who died of injuries sustained.

The woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Multiple lanes were closed for several hours during the investigation; all lanes reopened by 8 a.m.

The cause of this collision, and sequence of events are still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) San Diego are. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of family.