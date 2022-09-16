HOPE FOR THE HOMELESS IN LAKESIDE

By Shiloh Ireland

September 16, 2022 (Lakeside) – On September 12, Hope for the Homeless Lakeside (www.hope4homelesslakeside.org) organized an outreach event held in the parking lot next to the Parks and Recreation Building in Lakeside. Also present was a mobile unit from the county, HHSA-Health and Human Service Agency and several deputies from the HART -Homeless Assistance Resource Team of the San Diego Sheriff Department.

Judy Scheuer is the executive director, spoke with East County Magazine about how she came to establish the organization to help homeless people in the community – help needed now more than ever, after the August 31 Willow Fire destroyed homeless encampments in the riverbed and one homeless man was found dead in a pond days earlier.

“Three years ago, it started as a grassroots effort; then I hired a homeless woman and then began taking water, food, blankets tents and also hauled out trash weekly in the riverbed,” she said. “Showers were offered weekly and Otay Mesa Detention Facility fixed broken bicycles for us.” Now bicycles are going to be repaired by a resident she knows.

When asked about turnout at this resource event, she replied-”I have called several times to those who have phones and saw a few individuals earlier in the day here.”

I asked about the sometimes negative comments that are posted or heard on social media platforms and elsewhere, and what would she like to tell the community of Lakeside.

“Ask how you can help and don't speculate,” she replied. “It takes time for a person to be ready for services and some do not want it, while others do. It takes kindness and persistence to gain their trust,” she said of homeless people. “They are all around us and we have no shelter whereas we can shelter our population with one and not another community's.”

An interview with the county HHSA was requested but a supervisor was not present.

ECM spoke with Sheriff deputies present. Sergeant Walker said, “If an addicted person asked for help, that person can be in a treatment facility today.” Their special team builds relationships with the homeless with their outreach program. The HART program description from the sheriff website reads:

Everyone deserves to live in safety with dignity and respect. More help is now available for people experiencing homelessness in the unincorporated areas of the county. The Homeless Assistance Resource Team or HART is the Sheriff's Department's collaborative and problem solving approach for safer communities. To contact the HART Team send an email to HART@sdsheriff.org. 619.980.4168

During the event, three outreach programs were stationed by Lindo Lake to serve those in need. During my interview, I did see several individuals seated and being interviewed by HHSA, also completing documents to take the first steps toward getting help.





