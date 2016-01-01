Horse rescued in Alpine by San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team

East County News Service East County News Service

Jan. 10, 2026 (Alpine) -- A 38-year-old horse that went down and could not get back up in Alpine has been rescued by the San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team.

The nonprofit's ERT successfully completed a technical rescue today (Jan. 10) for the Palomino horse named Jasmine -- also affectionately known as "Jazzy."

The SDHS ERT technical rescue team was dispatched around 8 a.m. after reports that Jasmine (see photo at left, courtesy San Diego Humane Society) had gone down sometime late last night or early this morning, and was unable to get back up on her own. Because of her advanced age along with the duration of time she had been down, specialized equipment and expertise were required to safely assist her back to her feet.

According to SDHS Director of Public Relations Nina Thompson, this particular resc ue hit close to home for the team, as Jasmine was owned by Lisa Reese, a loved ERT member who passed away in 2024.

"Rescuing Jazzy was not only a mission to save a senior animal in distress but also a way for the team to honor the memory of their late colleague," Thompson shared in an email.

"We are happy to report that Jasmine is now up and doing well," Thompson continued. "Our ERT members worked diligently to ensure she was stabilized and lifted safely, providing the senior horse with a second chance at a comfortable recovery."

The San Diego Humane Society Emergency Response Team is specially trained for these types of large animal technical rescues, often operating in difficult terrain or complex situations to save animals in distress.