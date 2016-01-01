Horses of Tir Na Nog Holds Fundraiser Sept. 20; Group also seeking support for moldy hay

Story and photo by Karen Pearlman Story and photo by Karen Pearlman

Aug. 30, 2025 (Descandso) -- The fundraising evening starts at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 20 at Kings Inn at 1333 Hotel Circle South in Mission Valley. The event will include a fiesta buffet featuring a chile relleno casserole, chicken fajitas, Mexican rice and beans and a vegan garden salad.

There will also be a horse-themed opportunity drawing and a presentation featuring ranch residents.

A surprise thunderstorm that hit San Diego County on Aug. 25 also rained on the parade of hay at Horses of Tir Na Nog, the nonprofit animal rescue group in rural Descanso.

The organization reports that the storm lasted more than two hours and left behind close to two inches of rain, according to local rain gauges.

Horses of Tir Na Nog founder Amy Pat Rigney said the grpi[ had not anticipated the amount or duration of the rain and volunteers and those working on the ranch were unable to cover the haystack before the rain began, and that the storm is likely to have caused the hay to mold. The hay used to feed ranch residents.

“We will most likely need to order an extra hay delivery to replace mold-damaged bales,” Rigney said. “Since our annual budget is based on 12 hay deliveries each year, this damage poses a real concern for us, especially during challenging times.”