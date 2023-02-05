HOT HAPPENINGS IN JACUMBA

East County News Service

February 5, 2023 (Jacumba Hot Springs) - From bathhouse bazaars to a candlelight concert and organized hikes, Jacumba Hot Springs has something for everyone coming up.

February 11: Candlelight Concert

The Old Bathhouse presents Preston Swirnoff with the New Tongues Sound Art Trio. The concert begins at 6 p.m. and there is a $20 suggested donation. All ages are welcome. The Old Bathhouse is located at the corner of Old Highway 80 and Jacumba St. This event is presented by the Impossible Railroad Trading Post and Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel.

February 11: Jacumba Hikers head to Palm Groves and Torote Bowl

March 4: Jacumba Bathhouse Bazaar

Music, food and fun will be available from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the corner of Old Highway 80 and Jacumba Street.

April 22: Earth Day at Desert View Tower

The Desert View Tower seeks artists, crafters and vendors for its annual Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 22. Contact Gabrielle at 619 609 6463 or Becky at 949-698-3359, and check Desert View Tower’s Facebook page for details to come.

February through April: Jacumba Hikers outings

See the two flyers below for details, or visit the Jacumba Hikers Facebook page.