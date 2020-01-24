HOT TOPICS: EL CAJON REALTORS GROUP DISCUSSING MEASURES A, B AND FIRE INSURANCE JAN. 31

East County News Service East County News Service

January 24, 2020 (East County) – The Pacific Southwest Association of Realtors (PSAR), a real estate trade group for San Diego-area realtors with an office in El Cajon, will host a presentation on Measures A and B, two March primary ballot measures that address housing development in semi-rural and rural, unincorporated areas of San Diego County, starting at 9 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, at its PSAR East County Service Center, 1150 Broadway, El Cajon. The public is invited to attend.

PSAR is recommending a no vote on Measure A and yes vote on Measure B for the March California Primary Election. Speaking on Measures A and B will be Tony Manolatos, a political consultant and principal with Manolatos Nelson Murphy.

Voting by mail begins Feb. 3 and Election Day is a month later.

Also to be discussed on Jan 31 will be AB 1816, a fire insurance bill signed last October by Gov. Gavin Newsom, which requires insurance companies to notify homeowners at least 75 days prior to non-renewal of their homeowners insurance that may expire on or after July 1, 2020.

Information will be available about how the California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) Plan could help homeowners stay continuously insured. Fire insurance speakers will include Phillip Irwin, California FAIR Plan, and Ronn Hall, Ronn Hall Insurance and Notary Services and a Santee City Council member.