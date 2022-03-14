HOUSE PASSES APPROPRIATIONS BILL WITH EARMARKS FOR LOCAL PROJECTS FROM CONGRESSWOMAN JACOBS PLUS AID TO UKRAINE

Childcare, library funding and local ADA access among earmarks added by Sara Jacobs

East County News Service

March 14, 2022 (San Diego) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has passed H.R. 2471, consisting of all 12 Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bills plus supplemental funding to support Ukraine. The legislation has $13.6 billion in emergency security and humanitarian funding for Ukraine, including $1.4 billion for Migration and Refugee Assistance and $2.65 billion in International Disaster Assistance funding for emergency food, health care and other humanitarian assistance in the region.

H.R. 2471 includes record funding for the Child Care and Development Block Grant program and increased funding for Head Start, child and maternal health, mental health, and an increase to the maximum Pell Grant. The bill also reauthorizes the Violence Against Women Act, includes a pay raise for military servicemembers, and a 21% increase to Congressional office and committee budgets to allow Congress to pay a living wage and retain talent in the federal government. The legislation also includes funding for clean energy development, grants to reduce emissions, increased environmental protection, and support for climate research.

“I was proud to vote for this Omnibus package to keep the government open. This legislation will help families with the rising cost of living by making important investments in child care, education, health care, and housing, while also boosting our efforts to address climate change and support job creation,” says Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D-San Diego). “Importantly, we are also increasing our humanitarian and security assistance to Ukraine and strengthening our efforts to support refugees.”

She adds, “Throughout the appropriations process, my office has been fighting to make sure San Diego receives the funding we need and deserve. At every step of the way, from the first committee texts to this bipartisan and bicameral bill, we kept funding for local projects in the legislation and I am grateful to see that $3 million in local funding for child care, local libraries, and ADA accessibility in Balboa Park are included in this bill.”

As referenced above, the legislation also includes $3 million across four local projects in San Diego. This funding, secured by Congresswoman Jacobs, includes $1,000,000 for the San Diego County Child Care Expansion Fund, $500,000 for the Linda Vista Branch Library Outdoor Early Learning Patio Project, $1,000,000 in funding for renovations to the City Heights Multimedia IDEA LAB and Performance Annex at the City Heights/Weingart Library and $500,000 for Balboa Park Starlight Bowl ADA facility enhancements.