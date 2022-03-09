HOUSE OF UKRAINE SPEARHEADING DONATIONS FOR UKRAINE

Story and photos by Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

(Photo - left - donations given to House of Ukraine)

March 10, 2022 (San Diego) The House of Ukraine, one of the International Cottages in San Diego’s Balboa Park, is spearheading donations for Ukraine. Ukraine is defending itself from an invasion by Russia and is in need of monetary donations, diapers, wipes, particular military items, and more.

The House of Ukraine is accepting monetary (cash only in person) and donations but prefers that diapers, and other donations, be dropped off at 4660 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115. The storage site is currently open 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily. Additionally, the House of Ukraine’s cottage is open daily as well.

In their literature they state: “Here is information for those who want to help Ukraine. Every donation, every single sign of support and any help well be appreciated.”

Donations accepted by the National Bank of Ukraine in U.S. dollars. Scan the QR code for information.

Additional tax-deductible donations are suggested to:

Revived Soldiers Ukraine: www.rsukraine.org

United Ukrainian American Relief Committee: www.uuarc.org

Ukrainian National Women’s League of America: www.unwla.org

T-shirts are available at the House of Ukraine for $30 cash as well as some other items.

Ukraine was invaded on Feb. 24, 2022 by Russian forces.

The House of Ukraine’s Facebook page will list upcoming rallies and events in addition to specific items that are currently needed. Visit: https://www.facebook.com/houseofukraine for further information.