HOW TO CREATE AN ERGONOMIC AND EFFICIENT WORKSPACE: SAN DIEGO PROFESSIONAL EDITORS NETWORK VIRTUAL WORKSHOP OCT. 20

October 1, 2022 (San Diego) - The San Diego Professional Editors Network will hold the workshop, “Pain-Free Editing: How to Create an Ergonomic and Efficient Workspace” on Thursday, October 20, 2022 6:00 p.m. Editors are required to sit for extended periods of time, which can take a toll on physical and mental health. This workshop will help examine workstations and discover ways we can enhance, improve and change the way editors sit at their desks. You’ll learn not only how to create a more ergonomic and efficient workspace, but also how to recharge your energy while sitting in a stationary position. You’ll also learn proper posture and techniques for “walking tall” to repattern the way you walk. Most importantly, you’ll gain the knowledge required to achieve pain-free editing at home.

This workshop will be led by Borko Sijacic, a holistic wellness consultant with expertise in integrated movement science and holistic lifestyle coaching. He is the founder of the Barefoot Youth organization, which provides ergonomics, fitness, nutrition, movement mechanics and sports performance services to individuals, corporations and sports teams. His main focus is on improving the mind, body, and soul by connecting modern and traditional practices.

To register for the workshop which costs $15 for SD/PEN members and $30 for nonmembers, click the link at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcld-CtqDMpEtJHkDZrs4Ge6jBPWZs35ZWkno later than Thursday, October 19. An invoice for payment will be sent to you with the Zoom link.

San Diego Professional Editors Network is a nonprofit association of editors, writers, proofreaders, indexers, and other word experts. It serves these professionals and their clients throughout San Diego County and beyond. SD/PEN does not tolerate racism in any form, whether systemic, intentional, or reportedly inadvertent. To learn more about our complete policy on diversity and the organization, visit www.sdpen.com.

