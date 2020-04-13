HOW EAST COUNTY REALTORS GROUP IS COMMUNICATING WITH ITS MEMBERS DURING COVID-19

East County News Service



April 13, 2020 (El Cajon) – The Pacific Southwest Association of Realtors (PSAR), one of San Diego’s largest real estate trade associations for San Diego-area realtors with an office in El Cajon, is making efforts to keep its members informed during the coronavirus crisis.

In addition to posts on the website's blog and social media, the 3,100-member organization has been hosting twice-a-week virtual town hall meetings over Zoom, the online video conferencing platform. The meetings began in late March.

The meetings start at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday and are hosted by PSAR chief executive officer Rich D'Ascoli. All San Diego County real estate professionals are invited to join. Zoom membership is not required to participate. Registration for future PSAR Virtual Town Hall meetings is available on the PSAR website, https://blog.psar.org/info/townhall.

“We're concerned about how COVID-19 will impact our members personally, including the health of their businesses,” D'Ascoli said. “We know the coronavirus pandemic is leaving people feeling fragmented and disconnected. Nobody wants to spend their days in isolation. But, social distancing does not mean social isolation. We all still want to connect with each other, and we're learning how to do that in different ways.

“So, our virtual town halls offer a benefit to our members as we live alone together. We at PSAR and all of our association members will be here to keep you company. All of us are always at our best when we respond to challenges as a PSAR community. Right now, helping people get the right information to stay healthy and keep their businesses moving is more important than ever. We all have a role in this endeavor.”

Speakers at recent town hall meetings have included representatives from the California Association of Realtors (CAR) and National Association of Realtors (NAR), as well as elected officials and industry experts. Recent topics have included property management, advocacy activities and new industry rulings.

The virtual town halls are interactive, allowing participants to ask questions directly, plus share their experiences and accumulated knowledge about conducting business in a challenging environment, according to PSAR.

“As we all continue to navigate our new normal together, PSAR is committed to ensuring our members have what they need to be productive and successful,” D'Ascoli said. “We recognize that our members rely on us, perhaps more than ever, to help them stay productive. We take that responsibility seriously. I can assure our members that we are here to help and serve them. It's all hands on deck for us.”

PSAR is keeping open its three service centers in Chula Vista, El Cajon and Clairemont. Staff is available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to receive phone calls, answer emails and make appointments for selected in-person meetings for services relating to lockboxes, retail items and membership.

Founded in 1928, PSAR offers California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), MLS training, educational training, advocacy and other services and resources to its realtor and affiliate members. For more information, visit www.psar.org.