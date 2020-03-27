HOW TO REMOVE ACRYLIC NAILS AT HOME

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

March 27, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) Salons have been deemed non-essential businesses under Governor Gavin Newsom’s classification of businesses during this time of the COVID shutdown. That stated, many people may still have acrylic nails that are nearing the end of their shelf-life.

Acrylic nails are typically refilled every one to two weeks. But now this nail maintenance timeline has been disrupted.

Here are some tips on removing those tips supplied by Kiarasky Nails TV:

1. Remove nail polish with polish remover or gently file off.

2. Soak nail in an acetone-soaked pad, wrapped in foil for 10-15 minutes.

3. Let soak until nail visibility appears softened.

4. Use a cuticle tool to slowly remove acrylic substance.

5. Use a file to shape the natural nail to the desired shape.

6. Buff nail.

7. Leave natural or apply desired nail polish.

Additionally, you can google "How to remove arcylic nails?" on YouTube if you are a visual learner.

Gel nail polish remover clips can also be ordered online or where available in stores.

Saving money while unemployed may also be paramount during these times and acrylic nails do cost money.

Stores like CVS and Target also press on nails that can be applied if desired.





