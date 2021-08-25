HOW SHOULD COUNTY HOUSING FUNDS BE SPENT? FORUM AUG. 25

East County News Service

August 25, 2021 (San Diego) – The County of San Diego receives approximately $12 million annually in federal entitlement funding for housing and community development. The public is invited to join in the discussion on how would you like to see this money spent in our community.

The County of San Diego Housing and Community Development Services is hosting a community forum to gather feedback about the Community Development Block Grants and other federal entitlement programs that provide funding to improve our communities. Additionally, County staff will provide information about eligible projects, the annual application process, and requirements for implementation. Community Development Block Grant applications will open on September 7, 2021.

The Annual Plan covers four federal entitlement programs:

Community Development Block Grant: These funds are used to improve community development by providing decent housing and a suitable living environmental for low- to moderate-income households.

HOME Investment Partnerships: These programs fund affordable housing opportunities such as the County’s First-Time Homebuyer Program and multi-family affordable housing.

Emergency Solutions Grants: These funds are for improving the quality and number of emergency housing solutions, including shelters and transitional facilities for the homeless, and to prevent at-risk families or individuals from becoming homeless.

Housing Opportunities for Persons with HIV/AIDS: The funds are for affordable housing and services for low-income households living with HIV or AIDS.

Due to current public health orders, this year’s Annual Plan Community Meeting will be hosted on the WebEx platform. County of San Diego Housing and Community Development Services staff is hosting the second of two identical virtual forums tonight, Wednesday, August 25, from 5-6 p.m.

All San Diego County community members are welcome to share their ideas.

The County recommends shutting off your emails and other applications to optimize your WebEx experience. A computer headset is also recommended if you are in a shared space. If you have any questions or concerns please contact Sarah Snook Brunson by email at sarahsnook.brunson@sdcounty.ca.gov or by phone at 619-346-3375.

BELOW IS THE INFORMATION TO ACCESS THE WEBEX COMMUNITY FORUM SESSIONS

Annual Plan Community Forum

Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 5-6 p.m.

Session number: 177 209 9991

Session password: HCDS

Link

To join the Virtual Community Meeting:

1. Go to the link listed under your desired session above.

2. Enter your name and email address.

3. Enter the session password: HCDS 4. Click "Join Now".

5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To join the meeting by phone only

To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the training session, or call the number below and enter the session number. US Toll:+1-415-655-0001.