HOW TO STAY SAFE IN RAINY CONDITIONS

By Yvette Urrea Moe, County of San Diego Communications Office

February 11, 2025 (San Diego) - With rainy weather in the forecast, including the chance of flooding in some low-lying areas, emergency officials offer seven safety tips.

If you must drive during heavy squalls, allow yourself extra time, turn on headlights even in the day, and give plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

When approaching a flooded roadway with moving water, do not attempt to drive through it. It only takes a few inches of water to get a vehicle to float away, and there’s no guarantee the roadway below hasn’t been washed out. You can report flooded roadways or other unsafe road issues in the unincorporated area by calling (877) 684-8000. The same caution is true for pedestrians, if moving water can sweep a car away, it can easily do the same to people. Do not try to wade through a flooded roadway. If your home gets an evacuation warning, or if you feel unsafe, evacuate. Stay informed on adverse weather conditions, with official information from the National Weather Service or news outlets. Visit AlertSanDiego.org for disaster preparedness tips including flooding. To receive emergency alerts for your area, download the Genasys Protect app or in the App Store or Google Play.