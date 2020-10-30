HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION AIMS TO PREVENT VOTER INTIMIDATION

East County News Service

Photo: Together We Can Do More: The Leon Williams Story (available now at aztecs.com)

October 30, 2020 (San Diego) -- On October 22, 2020, the Leon L. Williams San Diego County Human Relations Commission met to discuss the election climate and inform residents how to report voter intimidation or harassment.

The Commission released the following statement:

“The Leon L. Williams San Diego County Human Relations Commission promotes positive relations, respect, and the integrity of every individual regardless of gender, religion, culture, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, or citizenship status. The Commission condemns racism, bigotry, white supremacy and hatred of any kind. Appreciating and respecting one another is of utmost importance during the election season. We want to reassure voters that our Commission and law enforcement is making safe peaceful voting a top priority. All eligible citizens have the right to vote in a peaceful manner. We urge all to respect differing points of view and to be able to peacefully disagree with one another. We implore the public to continue this level of understanding after the election and call for civility while exercising our civic duty.”

To report any concerns please call the San Diego Law Enforcement Coordination Center (858) 495-7200 or www.sd-lecc.org .

Illustration: San Diego Registrar of Voters

About the Commission: On May 19, 2020, the Board of Supervisors established the Leon L. Williams San Diego County Human Relations Commission to promote positive human relations, respect, and the integrity of every individual regardless of gender, religion, culture, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, or citizenship status.